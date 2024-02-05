Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $244.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average of $233.50. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Cummins by 804.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6,057.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.