Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cummins Stock Performance
Shares of CMI opened at $244.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average of $233.50. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Cummins by 804.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6,057.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
