CVS Health (CVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

