CVS Health (CVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:CVS opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.