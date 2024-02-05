DA Davidson Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2024 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

TSCO stock opened at $232.94 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $212.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

