Deckers Outdoor Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $895.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $26.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $32.87 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.33.

Shares of DECK opened at $882.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $709.16 and its 200-day moving average is $604.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

