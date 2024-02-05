Decred (DCR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.14 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Decred has a total market cap of $256.36 million and $10.14 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $16.19 or 0.00037564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10,800.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00123771 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020860 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008191 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,832,363 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.