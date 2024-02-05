Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $392.60 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.