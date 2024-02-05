Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DROOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deliveroo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Deliveroo stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

