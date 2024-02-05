DeltaFi (DELFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,059.77

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $18,059.77 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

