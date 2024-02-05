Desjardins Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$79.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.58.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$63.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.47. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

