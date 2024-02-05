Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the technology company will earn $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.59. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $115.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. CGI has a 12-month low of $87.96 and a 12-month high of $116.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CGI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CGI by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

