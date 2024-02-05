Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

