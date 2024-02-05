Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

DLTR opened at $138.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

