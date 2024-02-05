Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Financial Contrast

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Dundee.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

16.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Dundee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $608.15 million 0.95 $42.50 million $0.73 14.32 Dundee $6.66 million 8.65 $13.16 million ($0.12) -5.42

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 48.86% 17.37% 13.61% Dundee N/A -1.80% -1.33%

Volatility & Risk

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Dundee on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Dundee

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.