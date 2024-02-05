Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $411.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.06 and a 200 day moving average of $351.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $245.61 and a 52 week high of $415.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

