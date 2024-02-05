EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $183.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

