Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $82.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

