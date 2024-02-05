ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$753.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

