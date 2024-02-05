Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

