Energi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $222,009.75 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $222,009.75 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00082252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00029261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,406,986 coins and its circulating supply is 73,404,970 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

