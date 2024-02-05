Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Critical Comparison

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Hong Kong and China Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $2.16 billion 1.28 $914.30 million $2.98 4.58 Hong Kong and China Gas $7.78 billion N/A $684.40 million N/A N/A

Enerplus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 38.07% 47.44% 27.11% Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Enerplus pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 7 0 3.00 Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus currently has a consensus target price of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 60.01%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Summary

Enerplus beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities. The company develops new energy projects that are low in emissions and pollution, which includes clean coal chemical business, liquefaction of methane, etc., as well as supplies town gas. It also provides network connectivity, data center, and ICT services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment activities. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; as well as engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

