Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lifted by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,535 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

EPD stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.