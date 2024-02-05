Envista (NVST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NVST opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. Envista has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at $849,163.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Envista by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $32,880,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,335,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 524,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Envista by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 466,461 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

