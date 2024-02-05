Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,845 shares of company stock worth $4,989,033. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.