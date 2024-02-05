Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.83.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

