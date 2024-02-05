Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $21.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

