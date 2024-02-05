Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TriMas Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TRS opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after purchasing an additional 422,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

