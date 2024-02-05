Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) vs. Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Critical Review

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Arizona Sonoran Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 18.33% 13.87% 6.68% Arizona Sonoran Copper N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ero Copper and Arizona Sonoran Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $426.40 million 3.79 $101.83 million $0.85 18.49 Arizona Sonoran Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Ero Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Arizona Sonoran Copper.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ero Copper and Arizona Sonoran Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 3 0 0 2.00 Arizona Sonoran Copper 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ero Copper currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Ero Copper’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Arizona Sonoran Copper.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of Ero Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Arizona Sonoran Copper on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. in July 2021. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

