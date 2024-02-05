Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.08.

Shares of ERO opened at C$21.16 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.3337117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

