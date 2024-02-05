Essex Property Trust (ESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $236.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

