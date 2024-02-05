Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVBN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

In other news, Director Lee C. Wortham acquired 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,764.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $540,760.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lee C. Wortham purchased 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,764.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,760.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $64,152.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

