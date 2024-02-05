Everest Group (EG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Everest Group to post earnings of $14.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EG opened at $381.34 on Monday. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.69.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.89.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

