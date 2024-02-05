Everest Group (EG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Everest Group to post earnings of $14.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Everest Group Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:EG opened at $381.34 on Monday. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.69.
Everest Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.
Everest Group Company Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
