Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.12 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

