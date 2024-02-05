Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,064 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,802,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,923,000 after acquiring an additional 69,822 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.