Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,192 Shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.20% of ProShares Merger ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 187.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Merger ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MRGR stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. ProShares Merger ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

About ProShares Merger ETF

The ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities involved in merger deals, with long exposure to target firms and short exposure to acquiring firms. The fund is net long and hedges FX risk.

