Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $40.84 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.