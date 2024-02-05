Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $136.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53. General Electric has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $137.41.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

