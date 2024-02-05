Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,231,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT opened at $103.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

