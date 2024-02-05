Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

HON opened at $196.11 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

