Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $248.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.28 and a 200-day moving average of $233.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

