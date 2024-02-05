Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $166.77 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $167.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.87. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

