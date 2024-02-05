Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FNDB opened at $62.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $577.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

