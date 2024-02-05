Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $182.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average is $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

