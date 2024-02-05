Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,089 shares of company stock valued at $28,946,842 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner Trading Up 0.6 %

Gartner stock opened at $469.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

