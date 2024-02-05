Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 266.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $767,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Trading Down 2.2 %

MTCH stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

