Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $89.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.