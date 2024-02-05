Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $151.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

