Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,832 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 178,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $36.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

