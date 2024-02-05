Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,475 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,593,271. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

