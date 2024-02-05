Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $209.38 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

