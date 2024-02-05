Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.